Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP
Dozens killed as battle for Yemen’s Marib flares between government forces and Houthi rebels
- The Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oilfields, the Yemeni government’s last stronghold in the north
- The renewed fighting over Marib comes after the failure of a diplomatic push by the United Nations, United States and regional nations to secure a ceasefire
