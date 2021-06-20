Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP
Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP
Central Asia
World /  Middle East

Dozens killed as battle for Yemen’s Marib flares between government forces and Houthi rebels

  • The Iran-backed rebels are seeking to seize control of Marib and its surrounding oilfields, the Yemeni government’s last stronghold in the north
  • The renewed fighting over Marib comes after the failure of a diplomatic push by the United Nations, United States and regional nations to secure a ceasefire

Topic |   Central Asia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:54am, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP
Yemeni fighters backed by the Saudi-led coalition travel on the back of an armoured vehicle as they leave the front lines of Marib, Yemen on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE