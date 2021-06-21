The reactor building of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran. Photo: AP / Mehr News Agency
Iran’s sole nuclear power plant undergoes unexplained emergency shutdown
- An official from state electric company Tavanir said the Bushehr plant shutdown began on Saturday and would last ‘for three to four days’
- Bushehr is fuelled by uranium produced in Russia, not Iran, and is monitored by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency
