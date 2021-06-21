Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi addresses his first press conference after winning last week’s presidential election. Photo: AFP
Iran’s incoming leader Ebrahim Raisi rules out Biden meeting but backs nuclear talks
- The Iranian president-elect said the US should immediately return to the nuclear deal and fulfil its obligations
- Raisi said his foreign policy priority would be improving ties with Iran’s Gulf Arab neighbours, and called on Saudi Arabia to halt its Yemen intervention
