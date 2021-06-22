Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai (right), is seen at Madrid’s Barajas airport, in this undated picture obtained from social media. Photo: Instagram@shinnybryn Sheikha Latifa, daughter of the ruler of Dubai (right), is seen at Madrid’s Barajas airport, in this undated picture obtained from social media. Photo: Instagram@shinnybryn
Photo appears to show Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa on holiday in Spain

  • Sheikha Latifa and her supporters claim she has been held against her will on the orders of her father, the ruler of Dubai
  • New photo appears to show princess enjoying an increasing degree of freedom and is travelling

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:56am, 22 Jun, 2021

