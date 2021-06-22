An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence
Israel tests high-power ‘airborne laser’, shoots down drones
- Tests of the laser, flown on a light aircraft, were successful against several drones
- The Israeli military hopes to deploy the technology on a larger scale in coming years
Topic | Defence
