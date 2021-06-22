An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence
An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence
Defence
World /  Middle East

Israel tests high-power ‘airborne laser’, shoots down drones

  • Tests of the laser, flown on a light aircraft, were successful against several drones
  • The Israeli military hopes to deploy the technology on a larger scale in coming years

Topic |   Defence
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:31am, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence
An unmanned airborne vehicle being struck by a high-power laser over the Mediterranean Sea. Photo: Israeli Ministry of Defence
READ FULL ARTICLE