Turkish officials, along with UN and US officials, say that Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered with a bone saw. File photo: AFP Turkish officials, along with UN and US officials, say that Jamal Khashoggi’s body was dismembered with a bone saw. File photo: AFP
Saudis who killed Jamal Khashoggi ‘received paramilitary training in US’

  • Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018
  • New York Times report says four Saudi operatives got paramilitary training at US-based Tier 1 Group

Updated: 11:09am, 23 Jun, 2021

