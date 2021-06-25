Angry demonstrators carry pictures of Nizar Banat during a rally protesting his death, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Photo: AP
Outrage after Nizar Banat, critic of Palestinian Authority, dies after violent arrest
- Activist Nizar Banat dies after arrest by Palestinian security forces
- Autopsy shows head blows, other injuries, rights group says
Topic | Middle East
