‘New type of early human’ found in Israel

  • The discovery calls into question the widely-accepted theory that Neanderthals first emerged in Europe before migrating south
  • University of Tel Aviv anthropologists and archaeologists dubbed the find the ‘Nesher Ramla Homo type’ after the site where the bones were found

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Jerusalem

Updated: 5:30pm, 25 Jun, 2021

