Excavations near the city of Ramla in which researchers uncovered prehistoric remains that could not be matched to any known species of human. Photo: Tel Aviv University / AFP
‘New type of early human’ found in Israel
- The discovery calls into question the widely-accepted theory that Neanderthals first emerged in Europe before migrating south
- University of Tel Aviv anthropologists and archaeologists dubbed the find the ‘Nesher Ramla Homo type’ after the site where the bones were found
Topic | Israel
