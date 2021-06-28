Samar Badawi with then first lady Michelle Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the State Department's 2012 International Women of Courage Award winners ceremony in Washington. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia releases two women’s rights activists from prison
- Samar Badawi and Nassima al-Sadah were detained three years ago
- They had been vocal critics of Saudi Arabia’s male guardianship laws
Topic | Saudi Arabia
