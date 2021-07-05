Women shop at a florist on Valentine's Day in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. File photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia sees rise in people seeking sex and love through secret ‘misyar’ unions
- The no-strings-attached unions, often done in secret, have been legally permitted in the conservative Muslim kingdom for decades
- Saudis, as well as the kingdom’s expat workers, can be seen hunting on dating apps and matrimonial websites for such partners
Topic | Saudi Arabia
