Excavators clear the rubble in Gaza City on June 23 following the destruction of several buildings by Israeli strikes. Photo: AFP
World Bank estimates cost of rebuilding Gaza at US$485 million after Hamas-Israel conflict
- Israel carried out waves of air strikes during the 11-day conflict in Gaza in May and Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets
- The World Bank report says it will take up to US$380 million to repair the physical damage alone, with more required for other recovery needs
