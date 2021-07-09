Excavators clear the rubble in Gaza City on June 23 following the destruction of several buildings by Israeli strikes. Photo: AFP Excavators clear the rubble in Gaza City on June 23 following the destruction of several buildings by Israeli strikes. Photo: AFP
World Bank estimates cost of rebuilding Gaza at US$485 million after Hamas-Israel conflict

  • Israel carried out waves of air strikes during the 11-day conflict in Gaza in May and Palestinian militants fired thousands of rockets
  • The World Bank report says it will take up to US$380 million to repair the physical damage alone, with more required for other recovery needs

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:36am, 9 Jul, 2021

