An Israeli medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Amid Delta variant surge, Israel to offer Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk
- Israel said about half of the 46 patients hospitalised in severe condition are vaccinated, and the majority have weak immune systems
- PM Naftali Bennett said he has agreed with Pfizer to bring forward the next delivery of doses to August 1, as the country experienced supply gaps
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Israeli medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP