An Israeli medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP An Israeli medical worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Amid Delta variant surge, Israel to offer Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to adults at risk

  • Israel said about half of the 46 patients hospitalised in severe condition are vaccinated, and the majority have weak immune systems
  • PM Naftali Bennett said he has agreed with Pfizer to bring forward the next delivery of doses to August 1, as the country experienced supply gaps

Reuters

Updated: 10:31pm, 11 Jul, 2021

