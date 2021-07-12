Etai, right, and Yoav Pinkas-Arad with their daughter Or at their house in Tel Aviv, Israel on Sunday. Photo: AP
Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding same-sex couples
- The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded gay couples, was unlawful
- The court on Sunday ruled it ‘cannot abide the continued serious damage to human rights caused by the existing surrogacy arrangement’
Topic | Israel
