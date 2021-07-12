A picture taken by the camera of the Israel Beresheet spacecraft of the moon’s surface as the craft approaches and before it crashed during the landing in 2018. Photo: Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) / AFP
Israel’s SpaceIL secures US$70 million for second attempt at lunar mission
- The first spacecraft built by SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries crashed into the moon moments before touchdown in April 2019
- The Israeli mission hopes to follow China in becoming only the second to successfully land on the far side of the moon
Topic | Israel
