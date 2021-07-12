US Army General Scott Miller relinquished command in Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: AP US Army General Scott Miller relinquished command in Afghanistan on Monday. Photo: AP
Top US general steps down from Afghanistan command amid Taliban surge

  • Austin Miller became the last US four-star general on the ground in a symbolic ceremony that brought America’s longest-ever conflict closer to an end
  • The move comes as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country, controlling more now than at any time since the conflict began

Reuters
Reuters in Kabul

Updated: 9:36pm, 12 Jul, 2021

