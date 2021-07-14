The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Families of Beirut blast victims protest outside Lebanese interior minister’s home

  • The demonstrators demanded an end to what they call the obstruction of an investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history
  • The August 4 explosion at the port devastated the capital, killed more than 200 people and injured thousands

Topic |   Middle East
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:50am, 14 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
The brother of firefighter Ralph Mlahi, who was killed in Beirut’s port blast on 4 August, scuffles with policemen outside the home of caretaker interior minister Mohamed Fehmi on Tuesday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE