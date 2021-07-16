Facebook said on Thursday it has disrupted an Iran-based espionage operation targeting defence and aerospace workers in Europe and the United States. Photo: AFP
Facebook: Iran-based hackers used social media site to target US military personnel
- Facebook said it had taken down about 200 accounts run by a group of hackers in Iran as part of a cyber-spying operation that targeted US military personnel
- Facebook said the group used fake online personas to connect with targets, and drive them onto sites where they were tricked into clicking malicious links
