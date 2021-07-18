Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, right, greets China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Damascus, Syria on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad sworn in for fourth term after much maligned re-election
- Assad was sworn in on Syria’s constitution and the Koran in the presence of more than 600 guests
- After the swearing-in ceremony, Assad met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, making the first visit by a high-ranking Chinese official to Syria since early 2012
Topic | Syrian conflict
