Muslim pilgrims arrive at their tent camp in Mina, near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Photo: AP
Muslims begin downsized haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia during coronavirus pandemic
- This year, only 60,000 Saudis and foreigners already living in the oil-rich kingdom are taking part in the haj, one of Islam’s five pillars
- Vaccinated pilgrims were transported from the Saudi city of Mecca to the Mina valley where they will spend the night before heading to Mount Arafat
Topic | Saudi Arabia
