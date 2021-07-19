A woman uses her mobile phone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group in Herzliya near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: AFP
Journalists and rights activists among Israeli firm’s spyware targets, investigation finds
- Israel-based NSO Group, an infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is using military-grade malware to spy on journalists, activists and political dissidents
- The list includes journalists, politicians and government officials, business executives, human rights activists and several heads of state
Topic | Israel
