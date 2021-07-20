Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in the Sadr City district of Baghdad on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Explosion at Baghdad market kills at least 25 people and wounds several others
- The explosion in the busy majority-Shiite suburb came as shoppers crowded the market to buy food ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha
- Security officials said the death toll was at least 25, but feared the number killed may rise further. There was no immediate claim of responsibility
Topic | Iraq
