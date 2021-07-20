Muslim pilgrim Bushra Ali Shah, 35, bids her son farewell before departing for the haj, for the first time without a male guardian. Photo: AFP Muslim pilgrim Bushra Ali Shah, 35, bids her son farewell before departing for the haj, for the first time without a male guardian. Photo: AFP
Women set off on haj in Mecca as male ‘guardian’ rule cast aside

  • Haj ministry allows women of all ages to make the pilgrimage without a male relative
  • The haj is one of Islam’s most important requirements to be performed once in a lifetime

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:29pm, 20 Jul, 2021

