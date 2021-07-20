Muslim pilgrim Bushra Ali Shah, 35, bids her son farewell before departing for the haj, for the first time without a male guardian. Photo: AFP
Women set off on haj in Mecca as male ‘guardian’ rule cast aside
- Haj ministry allows women of all ages to make the pilgrimage without a male relative
- The haj is one of Islam’s most important requirements to be performed once in a lifetime
Topic | Religion
