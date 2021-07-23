Passengers wearing face masks are seen in the departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Xinhua
Israel’s Naftali Bennett urges citizens to get vaccinated as coronavirus variant spreads
- Just a few weeks ago, Israel lifted almost all remaining virus restrictions and has been a world leader in vaccinating its citizens
- Most of the new coronavirus cases are of the Delta variant, which has spread even among those vaccinated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Passengers wearing face masks are seen in the departure hall at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Xinhua