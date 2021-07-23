US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
US set to formalise end of combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year
- US forces will continue the transition toward training and advising Iraqi forces, officials said
- ‘The Biden administration wants to stay in Iraq because the Iraqi government has invited us and requested that we continue to do so,’ a senior official said
