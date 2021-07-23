US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
Iraq
World /  Middle East

US set to formalise end of combat mission in Iraq by the end of the year

  • US forces will continue the transition toward training and advising Iraqi forces, officials said
  • ‘The Biden administration wants to stay in Iraq because the Iraqi government has invited us and requested that we continue to do so,’ a senior official said

Topic |   Iraq
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:52am, 23 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
US soldiers wearing protective masks during a handover ceremony of Taji military base from US-led coalition troops to Iraqi security forces in Baghdad, Iraq in August 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE