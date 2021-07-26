Covid-19 patients receive treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, on July 14. Infections in the country have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive Delta variant. Photo: AP Covid-19 patients receive treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, on July 14. Infections in the country have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive Delta variant. Photo: AP
Iraq’s coronavirus surge sparks ‘epidemiological catastrophe’ warning

  • More than 1.5 million people have now tested positive for Covid-19 but much of the country’s 40-million-strong population remains sceptical of vaccines
  • A Baghdad hospital chief warned earlier this month that unless more people get jabbed, Iraq will spiral towards ‘an epidemiological catastrophe’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Baghdad

Updated: 10:41pm, 26 Jul, 2021

