Covid-19 patients receive treatment at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, on July 14. Infections in the country have surged to record highs amid a third wave spurred by the more aggressive Delta variant. Photo: AP
Iraq’s coronavirus surge sparks ‘epidemiological catastrophe’ warning
- More than 1.5 million people have now tested positive for Covid-19 but much of the country’s 40-million-strong population remains sceptical of vaccines
- A Baghdad hospital chief warned earlier this month that unless more people get jabbed, Iraq will spiral towards ‘an epidemiological catastrophe’
