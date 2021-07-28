An exhibit by the Organisation of the Iranian American Communities, near the US Capitol in Washington, highlights human rights violations by Iran. Photo: AFP
Sweden charges Iranian for alleged role in 1988 ‘war crimes’ and mass executions of political prisoners
- Hamid Noury has been charged in connection with the mass killings of prisoners towards the end of the 1980-1988 war between Iran and Iraq
- Noury’s lawyer said he denies the charges. Facing him in the trial is a group of former prisoners who witnessed the alleged atrocities
