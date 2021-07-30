A third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to Israeli citizens over age 60 from Sunday. Photo: AFP
Israel to offer third coronavirus booster shot to older citizens
- The announcement by PM Naftali Bennett makes it the first country to offer a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on a wide scale
- Previously, boosters were used in some countries with the Chinese and Russian vaccines
