Memorial sculpture unveiled at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews

  • The sculpture drew support from some, but also stoked anger among other Lebanese who believe justice should come before memorials
  • Some victims’ relatives who attended the event on Monday said architect Nadim Karam was trying to claim part of the city for the public

Reuters

Updated: 3:46am, 3 Aug, 2021

A 25-metre-tall steel sculpture named ‘The Gesture’, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Photo: Joseph Eid / AFP
