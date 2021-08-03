A 25-metre-tall steel sculpture named ‘The Gesture’, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Photo: Joseph Eid / AFP
Memorial sculpture unveiled at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews
- The sculpture drew support from some, but also stoked anger among other Lebanese who believe justice should come before memorials
- Some victims’ relatives who attended the event on Monday said architect Nadim Karam was trying to claim part of the city for the public
Topic | Middle East
A 25-metre-tall steel sculpture named ‘The Gesture’, made from debris resulting from the aftermath of the blast at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. Photo: Joseph Eid / AFP