Thousands of ancient artefacts returned to Iraq’s Culture Ministry from the US
- Most of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the US in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
- Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Culture Minister Hassan Nadhim said
Recently recovered antiquities are displayed at the foreign ministry in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday. Photo: AP