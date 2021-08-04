Recently recovered antiquities are displayed at the foreign ministry in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday. Photo: AP Recently recovered antiquities are displayed at the foreign ministry in Baghdad, Iraq on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Thousands of ancient artefacts returned to Iraq’s Culture Ministry from the US

  • Most of the artefacts date back 4,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia and were recovered from the US in a recent trip by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi
  • Other pieces were also returned from Japan, Netherlands and Italy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Culture Minister Hassan Nadhim said

Associated PressReuters
Updated: 7:31am, 4 Aug, 2021

