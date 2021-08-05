Iran President Ebrahim Raisi arrives for his swearing in ceremony at the Iranian parliament on August 5, 2021. Photo: AFP
Iran’s hardline leader Ebrahim Raisi seeks to end sanctions amid regional tensions
- The anti-US Muslim cleric is the first conservative hardliner to come into power in eight years
- Raisi says his government will support diplomatic initiatives to end sanctions against Iran
Topic | Iran
