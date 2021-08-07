Palestinians carry the body of protester Imad Duikat in the occupied West Bank town of Beita on Friday. Photo: AFP Palestinians carry the body of protester Imad Duikat in the occupied West Bank town of Beita on Friday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians carry the body of protester Imad Duikat in the occupied West Bank town of Beita on Friday. Photo: AFP
Palestinian protester killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank, officials say

  • Imad Duikat, 38, was shot in the chest in the northern town of Beita and pronounced dead at a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said
  • The Israeli army said hundreds of Palestinian protesters threw stones and firebombs at Israeli troops, who responded with rubber bullets and live fire

Associated Press
Updated: 2:31am, 7 Aug, 2021

