Palestinians carry the body of protester Imad Duikat in the occupied West Bank town of Beita on Friday. Photo: AFP
Palestinian protester killed in clashes with Israeli forces in West Bank, officials say
- Imad Duikat, 38, was shot in the chest in the northern town of Beita and pronounced dead at a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said
- The Israeli army said hundreds of Palestinian protesters threw stones and firebombs at Israeli troops, who responded with rubber bullets and live fire
