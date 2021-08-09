Motorcycle drivers wait to get fuel at a petrol station in a southern suburb of Beirut, as the country grapples with ongoing fuel shortages. Photo: AP
Brawls over scarce fuel supplies in Lebanon leave three dead
- Lebanon has been gripped by a fuel crisis as its economy collapses, leading to severely rationed supplies
- Three people died in two separate fights as shortages sparked a wave of angry confrontations at petrol stations
