A Taliban fighter stands guard at the entrance of the police headquarters in Ghazni on August 12, after it captured the city. Photo: AFP
Taliban captures strategic city of Ghazni as it sweeps across Afghanistan
- This is the 10th provincial capital seized by the insurgents as they tighten their grip on the country ahead of the US withdrawal
- The loss of Ghazni, about 130km from the capital Kabul, could complicate resupply and movement for government forces
