A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP
A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP
Turkey
World /  Middle East

At least 55 dead after major flooding in northern Turkey; 2,500 people evacuated

  • Rescue efforts have been under way for four days, after the floodwaters destroyed most of the town centres in the Black Sea area
  • Residents told local media that the death toll could be much higher than the official figures suggest

Topic |   Turkey
DPA
DPA

Updated: 3:34am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP
A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE