A man looks at a destroyed building in Bozkurt, Kastamonu province, Turkey on Saturday after severe floods and mudslides killed at least 55. Photo: AP
At least 55 dead after major flooding in northern Turkey; 2,500 people evacuated
- Rescue efforts have been under way for four days, after the floodwaters destroyed most of the town centres in the Black Sea area
- Residents told local media that the death toll could be much higher than the official figures suggest
