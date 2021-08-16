Smoke billows from the reported home of the lot owner where an exploded fuel tank was placed in the village of Tlel in Lebanon’s northern region of Akkar on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Anger in Lebanon after fuel tank explosion kills 28 and injures 80
- Lebanon’s National News Agency said the explosion followed scuffles as people crowded to get petrol
- After the incident, protesters attacked the Beirut home of premier-designate Najib Mikati to demand his resignation, clashing with anti-riot forces
Topic | Middle East
Smoke billows from the reported home of the lot owner where an exploded fuel tank was placed in the village of Tlel in Lebanon’s northern region of Akkar on Sunday. Photo: AFP