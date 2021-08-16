Cars drive on a highway as heavy smoke and flames rise from a forest fire at the Jerusalem mountains near Moshav Shoresh on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Evacuations in Israel as firefighters battle large forest fire near Jerusalem
- Israeli police said on Twitter that evacuations had begun in several villages affected by the flames and roads were being blocked off
- Multiple firefighting aircraft and numerous firefighters have been deployed, though they so far have been unable to bring the large fire under control
Topic | Israel
