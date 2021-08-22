A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Gaza border clashes with Israeli army wound 24 Palestinians

  • A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head, health officials said, as Gazan protesters threw stones and burned tyres during a demonstration
  • Hundreds took part in Saturday’s demonstration, which grew violent after people approached the border fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers

Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:39am, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE