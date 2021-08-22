A wounded Palestinian after taking part in a protest at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Gaza border clashes with Israeli army wound 24 Palestinians
- A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head, health officials said, as Gazan protesters threw stones and burned tyres during a demonstration
- Hundreds took part in Saturday’s demonstration, which grew violent after people approached the border fence and threw stones at Israeli soldiers
Topic | Israel
