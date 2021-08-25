Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett boards his plane for a visit to Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Avi Ohayon / GPO / DPA
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett heads to Washington to discuss Iran with Joe Biden
- Bennett is expected to meet senior White House officials, including Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin on Wednesday, and Joe Biden on Thursday
- Bennett said the top priority in his conversation with Biden would be Iran and the possibility of a nuclear accord between Iran and world powers
Topic | Israel
