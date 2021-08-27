Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Photo: AP Outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Photo: AP
Lebanon explosion judge summons outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab for interrogation

  • After Diab failed to show up for questioning on Thursday, Judge Tareq Bitar ordered security forces to bring Diab to Beirut’s main courthouse
  • A huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate exploded at the Beirut port on August 4 last year, destroying swathes of the city and killing at least 214 people

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 4:39am, 27 Aug, 2021

