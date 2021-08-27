A woman receives a third shot of the coronavirus vaccine in Rishon Lezion, Israel. Photo: Reuters
Past Covid-19 reduces risk of reinfection from Delta variant more than Pfizer vaccine
- People given both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were almost six-fold more likely to contract a Delta infection than those who recovered
- The Israeli study also showed that protection from an earlier infection wanes with time
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
