Members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the al-Qaeda affiliate in the northern Syrian city of Idlib, wave Taliban flags as they celebrate the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan on August 20. The takeover of Afghanistan is giving radical Islamic groups from Syria and the Gaza Strip to Pakistan and West Africa reason to celebrate. Photo: AP
Taliban success in Afghanistan amid chaotic US departure provides boost for extremists from Africa to South Asia
- Radical Islamic groups from the Gaza Strip to Pakistan and West Africa see exit as a chance to reassert their presence
- For them, the chaotic US departure underlines their message that Washington eventually abandons its allies, and that defeating powerful armies is possible.
