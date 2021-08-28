US President Joe Biden, right, and Naftali Bennett, Israel's prime minister, shake hands at their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday. The two men postponed their meeting after an attack in Afghanistan that killed 13 US service members and at least 75 Afghan citizens. Photo: Bloomberg
Biden meets Israeli PM Naftali Bennett in shadow of Kabul airport blasts, a day after scheduled appointment
- Naftali Bennett had aimed to reboot US-Israel relations and gain US assurances against Iran obtaining a nuclear weapon
- The 49-year-old premier said he had achieved his goals on his first official visit since taking office in June
