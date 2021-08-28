Turkish Airlines cabin crew members pose with the newborn baby girl on board an evacuation flight from Dubai to Birmingham. Photo: Turkish Airlines via Reuters
Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain
- Soman Noori gave birth to a baby girl on board the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham
- Noori and her newborn, who was named Havva, were both in good health
Topic | Afghanistan
