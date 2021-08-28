Turkish Airlines cabin crew members pose with the newborn baby girl on board an evacuation flight from Dubai to Birmingham. Photo: Turkish Airlines via Reuters Turkish Airlines cabin crew members pose with the newborn baby girl on board an evacuation flight from Dubai to Birmingham. Photo: Turkish Airlines via Reuters
Afghanistan
World /  Middle East

Afghan woman gives birth on evacuation flight to Britain

  • Soman Noori gave birth to a baby girl on board the Turkish Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham
  • Noori and her newborn, who was named Havva, were both in good health

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:52pm, 28 Aug, 2021

