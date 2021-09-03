Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian during Gaza border clashes

  • The Israeli military said more than 1,000 Palestinians had gathered along the fortified frontier, hurling explosives and setting tyres ablaze
  • Gaza’s health ministry said five others were wounded by Israeli fire, including a child who is in critical condition

Topic |   Middle East
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:54am, 3 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE