Palestinians during a night protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian during Gaza border clashes
- The Israeli military said more than 1,000 Palestinians had gathered along the fortified frontier, hurling explosives and setting tyres ablaze
- Gaza’s health ministry said five others were wounded by Israeli fire, including a child who is in critical condition
