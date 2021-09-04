An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. African and Asian workers in the city have highlighted stigmatisation and racism in the past. Photo: Reuters
Hundreds of Africans detained, deported from Abu Dhabi
- African workers in Abu Dhabi arrested and deported en masse, with rights groups saying the forced deportations were illegal
- UAE says 376 men and women detained for offences related to human trafficking, ‘extortion, assault, and acts contrary to public morality’
Topic | Human rights
An Emirati man wears a protective mask as he walks past buildings in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. African and Asian workers in the city have highlighted stigmatisation and racism in the past. Photo: Reuters