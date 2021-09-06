An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Coronavirus: Israel soon to welcome tourists even as it battles one of world’s highest infection rates

  • Tourists will have to be vaccinated, present a negative PCR test before their flight and undergo both PCR and serological testing upon arrival
  • Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the coronavirus booster vaccination drive will help allow the country to avoid a full lockdown

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:05am, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE