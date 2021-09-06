An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Israel soon to welcome tourists even as it battles one of world’s highest infection rates
- Tourists will have to be vaccinated, present a negative PCR test before their flight and undergo both PCR and serological testing upon arrival
- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the coronavirus booster vaccination drive will help allow the country to avoid a full lockdown
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
An Israeli man receives a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine at the Cinema City complex in Jerusalem, Israel. Photo: AP