Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
Israel launches manhunt for six Palestinians after rare prison break
- The prisoners tunnelled out of their cell and escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades
- Israeli officials said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area
Topic | Israel
