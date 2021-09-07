Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israel launches manhunt for six Palestinians after rare prison break

  • The prisoners tunnelled out of their cell and escaped from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades
  • Israeli officials said they have erected roadblocks and are conducting patrols in the area

Topic |   Israel
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:41am, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
Police officers and prison guards inspect the scene of a prison escape outside the Gilboa prison in Northern Israel on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE