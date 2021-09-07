Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters
Israeli conjoined twins can finally see each other after rare separation surgery
- ‘This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide,’ said the chief paediatric neurosurgeon at Soroka Medical Centre
- The more than 12-hour operation in Beersheba, Israel took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad
Topic | Israel
Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters