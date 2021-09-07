Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters
Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters
Israel
World /  Middle East

Israeli conjoined twins can finally see each other after rare separation surgery

  • ‘This was a rare and complex surgery that has been conducted only 20 times worldwide,’ said the chief paediatric neurosurgeon at Soroka Medical Centre
  • The more than 12-hour operation in Beersheba, Israel took months of preparation and involved dozens of experts from Israel and abroad

Topic |   Israel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:28am, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters
Israeli twins look at one another after having undergone separation surgery in Beersheba, Israel on Monday. Photo: Soroka Medical Centre via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE