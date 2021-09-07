Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP
Fourteen Palestinian security officers to face trial over activist’s death
- Nizar Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority, died in June after security forces stormed his home in Hebron and dragged him away
- A postmortem found Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death
Topic | Middle East
