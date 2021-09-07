Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP
Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP
Middle East
World /  Middle East

Fourteen Palestinian security officers to face trial over activist’s death

  • Nizar Banat, a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority, died in June after security forces stormed his home in Hebron and dragged him away
  • A postmortem found Banat had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:57am, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP
Palestinian activist Nizar Banat died during his arrest by Palestinian Authority forces in June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE