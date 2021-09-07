US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, walks alongside US Ambassador John Desrocher upon arrival at Old Doha Airport in Qatar’s capital on Monday. Photo: AFP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, walks alongside US Ambassador John Desrocher upon arrival at Old Doha Airport in Qatar’s capital on Monday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken lands in Doha for Afghanistan crisis talks with Qatar’s emir

  • Blinken thanked Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for Qatar’s support in easing the safe transit of US citizens from Afghanistan
  • The US secretary of state, accompanied by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, is the most senior US official to visit the region since the Taliban’s takeover

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:47am, 7 Sep, 2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, walks alongside US Ambassador John Desrocher upon arrival at Old Doha Airport in Qatar’s capital on Monday. Photo: AFP
