US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second right, walks alongside US Ambassador John Desrocher upon arrival at Old Doha Airport in Qatar’s capital on Monday. Photo: AFP
Antony Blinken lands in Doha for Afghanistan crisis talks with Qatar’s emir
- Blinken thanked Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for Qatar’s support in easing the safe transit of US citizens from Afghanistan
- The US secretary of state, accompanied by Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, is the most senior US official to visit the region since the Taliban’s takeover
